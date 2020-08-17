Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Ultimate Potato

Line a baking pan with foil and set aside.



Wash and dry potatoes. Using a fork pierce all sides of the potatoes. Cut the end off the largest side of the potatoes so that they stand up. Starting from the bottom wrap 2 pieces of bacon around a potato and use a toothpick to secure the start and end of each piece. Stand wrapped potatoes in baking pan and brush each piece of bacon with honey.

Bake potatoes in oven for 50-60 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes.



In a bowl place cream cheese, cheddar, green onions, parsley, garlic, jalapeño and Creole seasoning. Stir well until completely mixed.



When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, slice off the top and using a melon baller or a spoon, scoop out the inside careful not to puncture the bottom. Fill potatoes with the cheese mixture and top with a little more shredded cheese. Return potatoes to the oven and bake an additional 15 minutes.



Serve with sour cream, green onions and shredded cheese.



NOTE: Instead of honey, you can brush the bacon around the potato with BBQ sauce.