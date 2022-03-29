Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's West African Peanut Stew (Maafe)

You may not know it, but it's National Peanut Month! I wanted to do something a little different today, so let's make West African Peanut Stew.

NEW ORLEANS — West African Peanut Stew (Maafe)

5 or 6 chicken thighs, boneless

Creole seasoning, as needed

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 sweet potato, cut into ½-inch cubes

2 tsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. ginger

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp white pepper

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeño, ribs and seeds removed

4 cups kale, chopped

⅔ cups roasted peanuts, roughly chopped, plus extra for topping

½ cup creamy, peanut butter

28-oz can crushed tomatoes

14.5-ounce can chickpeas, drained

2 1/2 cups chicken stock

Chopped cilantro, for topping

For Servíng: warm flatbread, couscous, cooked rice

Add the oil to a large pot on over med-high heat. Season the chicken pieces liberally with Creole seasoning on all sides and brown them in the hot oil for about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and set aside. While vegetables cook, slice the chicken in strips and return to the plate.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the diced onion and sweet potato to the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 to 8 minutes, just until the potatoes begin to tenderize/brown. Add the cumin, ginger, salt, pepper, garlic, jalapeño pepper, peanuts, peanut butter, and kale. Stirring, allow this to cook for about a minute. Season, as needed.

Add the crushed tomatoes, chickpeas and the chicken stock

Slide the chicken thighs, along with their juices, into the pot. Simmer the stew, uncovered, until the chicken and sweet potatoes are both cooked and tender, about 25 minutes.

Serve the stew in bowls topped with extra peanuts and cilantro, with a side of flatbread or on top of fluffy cooked rice or cous cous.