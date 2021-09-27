Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's White Bean Chili

The first week of October is National Chili Week! So we're celebrating with a delicious White Bean Chili, perfect for when the weather gets a little cooler.

NEW ORLEANS — White Bean Chili

6 cups chicken stock

4 15.8 ounce cans of white beans drained

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

4 Tbsp. olive oil divided

1 1/2 pounds chicken breast, or thighs, cubed

2 cans green chiles undrained

3 cups frozen corn

1 cup onion diced

5 cloves garlic minced

1 jalapeño, chopped

1 cup cilantro leaves

1 cup green onions

Sour cream to serve

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium high heat in a pan. Add the chicken and saute for about 3-5 minutes then remove and set aside.

In the pan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and jalapeno. Cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

Rough chop 1/2 cup of cilantro, green onions and add to onion, garlic and jalapeno mixture. Saute for a few seconds then add all to a large pot.

Add all seasonings. Reduce heat to medium and let simmer.

Add the beans and chicken stock.

Let the chili simmer for 30 minutes.

Add in the chicken, corn and chiles.