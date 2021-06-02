Recipe: Chef Kevin's Breakfast Burger

I love a good burger! Why not have one for breakfast?

NEW ORLEANS — Breakfast Burger

Sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 Tbsp. BBQ sauce

1 Tbsp. Creole mustard

Sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

Breakfast burgers

1 lb. lean ground beef

1/2 lb. breakfast sausage

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

6 slices sharp Cheddar cheese

6 buns, toasted

6 large eggs, fried as desired

6 slices bacon, cooked, cut in half

6 tomato slices

6 lettuce leaves

Sauce

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, bbq sauce, mustard, salt, and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until you’re ready to assemble the burgers.

Breakfast Burger

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, use your hands to combine the beef, sausage, Worcestershire sauce, Creole seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Gently shape the beef mixture into six 4-ounce patties that are about 4 inches in diameter and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet or on a stovetop griddle on medium-high heat. Cook the burgers, 3 at a time, to your desired doneness—about 4 minutes per side for medium doneness—juicy, but cooked through. During the last minute of cooking, top each patty with a slice of cheese. Transfer the burgers to a plate. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet or griddle and repeat with the remaining patties. At this point, do some egg frying for the topping.