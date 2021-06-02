Recipe: Chef Kevin's Breakfast Burger

NEW ORLEANS —
Breakfast Burger
Sauce
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3 Tbsp. BBQ sauce
- 1 Tbsp. Creole mustard
- Sea salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
Breakfast burgers
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 1/2 lb. breakfast sausage
- 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. sea salt
- 1 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 6 slices sharp Cheddar cheese
- 6 buns, toasted
- 6 large eggs, fried as desired
- 6 slices bacon, cooked, cut in half
- 6 tomato slices
- 6 lettuce leaves
Sauce
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, bbq sauce, mustard, salt, and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until you’re ready to assemble the burgers.
Breakfast Burger
Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, use your hands to combine the beef, sausage, Worcestershire sauce, Creole seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Gently shape the beef mixture into six 4-ounce patties that are about 4 inches in diameter and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet or on a stovetop griddle on medium-high heat. Cook the burgers, 3 at a time, to your desired doneness—about 4 minutes per side for medium doneness—juicy, but cooked through. During the last minute of cooking, top each patty with a slice of cheese. Transfer the burgers to a plate. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet or griddle and repeat with the remaining patties. At this point, do some egg frying for the topping.
Spread both sides of the toasted buns with some of the sauce. Place the cheeseburgers on the bottom halves of the buns. Top each with a fried egg, 2 pieces of bacon, a slice of tomato, lettuce and the top bun.