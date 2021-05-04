Recipe: Chef Kevin's Carne Guisada and Mexican Rice

Not sure what to make for Cinco de Mayo? Chef Kevin's got you covered!

NEW ORLEANS — Carne Guisada

1 bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

5 garlic cloves, minced

2 tomatoes, chopped

3 lb boneless stew meat

2 tsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp lard

1 Tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground pepper

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 Tbsp all-purpose flour

In a large stovetop pan, add lard, and turn heat to medium.

Cut up stew meat to 1-inch cubes and add to pan. Roughly chop the tomato and add on top of meat. Then add bell pepper, onion, and garlic. Season with cumin, salt, and pepper.

Stir all ingredients together. Place lid on top and cook on low for 3 hours. Stirring occasionally. For the last 30 minutes add stock and flour stirring well.

Serve with Mexican rice and tortillas.









Mexican Rice

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 cup long grain rice, uncooked

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 cup tomato sauce

14 ounces chicken stock

3 Tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped

Heat oil in a large sauce pan over medium heat. Add the rice and gently stir until rice begins to lightly brown. Add the garlic, salt, and cumin and stir the rice until it looks golden.

Add the tomato sauce and chicken stock and turn the heat up to medium high. Bring the mix to a boil then turn the heat to low and cover the pan with a lid. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.