Recipe: Chef Kevin's Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Chef Kevin Belton packs this dish with chicken, chorizo, shrimp and a whole lot more goodness!

NEW ORLEANS — Chicken and Chorizo Paella with Shrimp and a whole lot more goodness

1 lemon, juiced

1 tsp. saffron threads

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. chicken thighs, boneless, cut into bite size pieces

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

5 garlic cloves, minced

8 ounces spanish chorizo, sliced

1 large tomato, chopped

1 Tbsp. paprika

½ tsp. red pepper flakes, or cayenne pepper

2 cups medium grain white rice,

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup frozen peas

1/2 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ cup roasted red peppers, sliced into strips

2 Tbsp. fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 lemon, sliced into wedges for serving with the paella

Combine the lemon juice and saffron threads in a small bowl, set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the chicken thighs, season with the salt and pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic, saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add the sliced chorizo, cook for 1-2 minutes.

Add the tomato, paprika, red pepper flakes and the saffron threads in lemon juice.

Add the rice, chicken stock, and peas, mix until all of the ingredients are well combined and the rice is completely covered in the broth.

Bring the paella to a boil, then reduce the heat on the stove to medium low and simmer for 25-30 minutes, or until the rice is fully cooked and the liquid has cooked into the paella. Firmly place shrimp down into the rice around the pan.

Place the strips of roasted red peppers on top of the paella. Cover the skillet, remove the paella from the heat and let rest for 10 minutes.