Recipe: Chef Kevin's Chipotle Black Bean Burger

It's almost summer and your vegetarian friends are going to love this veggie burger!

NEW ORLEANS — Chipotle Black Bean Burger

2 (15 oz) cans black beans, drained

1 cup cooked quinoa

3/4 cup old fashioned rolled oats

¼ white or yellow onion, grated

1 chipotle in adobo pepper, + 1 tablespoon adobo liquid

2 Tbsp. bbq sauce

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. black pepper

Bread crumbs if needed

1–2 Tbsp. olive oil

In a food processor, combine half of the black beans, quinoa, rolled oats, grated onion, adobo pepper and liquid, bbq sauce, Creole seasoning, salt, chili powder, ground cumin, garlic powder and black pepper. Pulse mixture for 10-20 seconds, or until just starting to come together.

Add in the remaining beans and pulse for an additional 5-6 seconds or until beans are incorporated but some are still whole. This will provide more texture in the burger.

Form black bean patties from batch – about ½ cup per patty. If too moist, add more bread crumbs slowly until patty retains its shape.

Outdoor Grill: Brush the patties lightly with olive oil and grill on medium heat for 3-4 minutes per side, or until browned, making sure to flip gently. They aren’t as firm as regular burgers, but will hold their shape.

Stovetop: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet or grill pan over medium heat. Add 4 patties at a time and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Wipe the skillet clean and repeat with the oil and patties.

Oven: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place patties on a lined baking sheet, brushing both sides with olive oil. Bake for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.