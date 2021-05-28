Recipe: Chef Kevin's Coq au Vin

As a kid, I grew up watching Julia Child and Julia brought us true French cooking. So, I'm sharing my version — of Julia's version — of Coq au Vin.

NEW ORLEANS — Coq au Vin

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

4 oz. bacon, diced

1 chicken, cut into 8 pieces

Creole seasoning

1 onion, sliced

6 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

6 thyme sprigs

1/4 cup Cognac

1 cup red wine, preferably Burgundy or Pinot Noir

1 cup chicken stock

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch chunks

2 Tbsp. butter

8-10 Pearl onions, peeled

8 oz. portobello mushrooms, sliced

4 Tbsp. butter, softened

4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until the fat has rendered and the bacon is crispy, 5 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate, leaving the fat in the pan.

Season the chicken all over with Creole seasoning. Increase the heat to medium-high and brown half of the chicken in a single layer, skin side down, until golden and crispy, about 5 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a plate; set aside. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Pour off all but about 2 tablespoons of the fat.

Return the pot to the stove and reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the onions to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened and just starting to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, and thyme stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add the Cognac and cook, stirring to scrape the brown bits from the bottom of the pan, until the Cognac has evaporated. Add the wine, chicken stock, and tomato paste. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and gently boil, uncovered, for 15 minutes.

Add the chicken and any accumulated juices from the plate back to the pot, along with the carrots, and bacon. Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook over low heat for 30 minutes, or until the chicken and carrots are cooked through.

While the chicken cooks, heat the remaining oil, and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the Pearl onions, and mushrooms stirring frequently, until the mushrooms are golden brown, about 10-15 minutes. Set aside.

Also while the chicken cooks: In a small bowl, mash the softened butter and flour to make a smooth paste. Set aside.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked chicken to a plate.

Increase the heat in the Dutch oven/pot to medium and stir in three-quarters of the flour and butter paste. Gently boil until the sauce is thickened, 5 to 7 minutes; add the remaining paste if you'd like the sauce a little thicker.