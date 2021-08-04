Recipe: Chef Kevin's Empanadas

NEW ORLEANS —
Empanadas
- 1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ½ pound ground beef
- ½ onion, finely chopped
- ¼ cup tomato sauce
- 6 Spanish olives stuffed with minced pimentos, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. Sofrito
- 1 packet Sazon
- 1 Tbsp. Garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. Oregano
- Ground Black Pepper, to taste
- 1 (14 ounce) package Empanada Discos (discs, yellow or white), thawed
- Vegetable oil, for frying
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef and cook until browned, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, about 10 minutes. Add onions and cook until soft, about 5 minutes more. Stir in tomato sauce, olives, Sofrito, Sazon, garlic, oregano and black pepper. Lower heat to medium-low and simmer until mixture thickens, about 15 minutes.
On a lightly floured work surface, using a rolling pin, roll out discos until 1/2-inch larger in diameter. Spoon about 1 Tbsp. meat mixture into middle, fold in half to form a half moon; moisten edges with water and pinch to seal closed, or seal with a fork.
Fill a deep saucepan with oil to a depth of 2 1/2-inches. Heat oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking, 350 degrees on deep-fry thermometer. Cook Empanadas in batches until crisp and golden brown, flipping once, 4 - 6 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.