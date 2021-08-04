Recipe: Chef Kevin's Empanadas

Today, we're going to make empanadas! There are all different types of empanadas all over the world and I like 'em all.

NEW ORLEANS — Empanadas

1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ pound ground beef

½ onion, finely chopped

¼ cup tomato sauce

6 Spanish olives stuffed with minced pimentos, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. Sofrito

1 packet Sazon

1 Tbsp. Garlic, minced

1 tsp. Oregano

Ground Black Pepper, to taste

1 (14 ounce) package Empanada Discos (discs, yellow or white), thawed

Vegetable oil, for frying

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef and cook until browned, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, about 10 minutes. Add onions and cook until soft, about 5 minutes more. Stir in tomato sauce, olives, Sofrito, Sazon, garlic, oregano and black pepper. Lower heat to medium-low and simmer until mixture thickens, about 15 minutes.

On a lightly floured work surface, using a rolling pin, roll out discos until 1/2-inch larger in diameter. Spoon about 1 Tbsp. meat mixture into middle, fold in half to form a half moon; moisten edges with water and pinch to seal closed, or seal with a fork.