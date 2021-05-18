Recipe: Chef Kevin's Fried Pork Chops

NEW ORLEANS —
Brine for Pork Chops
- 4-6 pork pork chops
- 6 cups water
- 1/4cup salt
- 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
- 2 Bay leaves
- 1/4 cup of peppercorns
- 4 sprigs of Thyme
Combine the brown sugar and salt in the water and bring to a boil. Stir until dissolved and then add the rest of the brine ingredients. Lower heat and simmer for about 5 minutes.
Turn off the heat and allow to cool completely to room temperature. Once the solution has completely cooled, add the pork chops and brine solution to a Ziplock type bag. Seal and squeeze out as much air as possible. Put the sealed bag with brining pork into a pot or large bowl, one that can hold all of the liquid in case something happens to the bag. Place the bowl containing the brining meat into a refrigerator for at least 2 hours and up to 8 hours.
Fried Pork Chops
- 1 cup vegetable oil for frying
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 4 (3/4 inch) thick pork chops
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Combine flour, seasoning, garlic, and pepper in a paper or plastic bag. Place pork chops into the bag, and shake to coat.
When the oil is nice and hot, shake off excess flour from pork chops, and fry in the hot oil. Cook on each side for about 4 to 5 minutes, or until golden on the outside, and juices run clear.