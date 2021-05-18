Recipe: Chef Kevin's Fried Pork Chops

This recipe was a special request from the Eyewitness Morning News team... Fried pork chops!

NEW ORLEANS — Brine for Pork Chops

4-6 pork pork chops

6 cups water

1/4cup salt

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

2 Bay leaves

1/4 cup of peppercorns

4 sprigs of Thyme

Combine the brown sugar and salt in the water and bring to a boil. Stir until dissolved and then add the rest of the brine ingredients. Lower heat and simmer for about 5 minutes.

Turn off the heat and allow to cool completely to room temperature. Once the solution has completely cooled, add the pork chops and brine solution to a Ziplock type bag. Seal and squeeze out as much air as possible. Put the sealed bag with brining pork into a pot or large bowl, one that can hold all of the liquid in case something happens to the bag. Place the bowl containing the brining meat into a refrigerator for at least 2 hours and up to 8 hours.

Fried Pork Chops

1 cup vegetable oil for frying

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. pepper

4 (3/4 inch) thick pork chops

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Combine flour, seasoning, garlic, and pepper in a paper or plastic bag. Place pork chops into the bag, and shake to coat.