Recipe: Chef Kevin's Graham Cracker Toffee

There's all types of delicious toffee, but this one is nice, simple and perfect for making at home!

NEW ORLEANS — Graham Cracker Toffee

15 Graham Cracker sheets

1 cup butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped almonds or pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, aluminum foil or a baking mat. If you are using aluminum foil, spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Place graham crackers in a single layer, touching, on the large baking sheet. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter and brown sugar together over medium-high heat. Bring butter and brown sugar mixture to a boil. Simmer for 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour mixture evenly over graham crackers. Bake for 8 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven and immediately sprinkle chocolate chips evenly over the top of the graham crackers. Let the chocolate chips sit for 2 minutes so they have a chance to melt. Spread melted chocolate with a knife or rubber spatula. Sprinkle almonds or pecans on top.