Recipe: Chef Kevin's Lemony Baked Cod

We're making something a little healthier today, but still packed with flavor!

NEW ORLEANS — Lemony Baked Cod

4-6 Cod fillet pieces

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Lemon Sauce

2 lemons, juiced

5 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

6 garlic cloves, minced





Coating

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. sweet Spanish paprika

1 tsp. cumin, ground

1/2 tsp. granulated garlic

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix together the lemon juice, olive oil, and melted butter in a shallow bowl. Do not add the garlic yet. Set aside.

In another shallow bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, spices, salt and pepper.

Pat fish dry. Dip the fish in the lemon sauce then dip it in the flour mixture. Shake off excess flour. Reserve the lemon sauce for later.

Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a cast iron skillet, or an oven-safe pan over medium-high heat. Add the fish and sear on each side to give it some color, about 2 minutes on each side.

Remove the skillet from heat.

To the remaining lemon sauce, add the minced garlic and mix. Drizzle all over the fish fillets.