Recipe: Chef Kevin's Mini BLT Bites

NEW ORLEANS —
Mini BLT Bites
- 6 slices soft white or wheat bread
- 6 slices bacon, chopped, cooked and drained
- 1 cup Romaine lettuce, shredded
- 1 lb. Roma tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 avocado, diced, and squeezed with lime
- 2 to 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- Creole seasoning and kosher salt
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and lightly grease a mini-muffin pan. Flatten each slice of bread with a rolling pin, and cut 4 rounds from each slice with a 2-inch cookie cutter. Press the rounds into the mini-muffin pans to form shallow cups and bake until lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
Combine the bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado in a large bowl. Stir in mayonnaise, Creole seasoning and salt. Fill each bread cup with a generous portion of the BLT mixture and serve immediately. Makes 24 mini BLT cups.
