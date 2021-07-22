Recipe: Chef Kevin's Mini BLT Bites

These little BLT bites are the perfect snack for a party, or even your next movie night!

NEW ORLEANS — Mini BLT Bites

6 slices soft white or wheat bread

6 slices bacon, chopped, cooked and drained

1 cup Romaine lettuce, shredded

1 lb. Roma tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped

1 avocado, diced, and squeezed with lime

2 to 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

Creole seasoning and kosher salt

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and lightly grease a mini-muffin pan. Flatten each slice of bread with a rolling pin, and cut 4 rounds from each slice with a 2-inch cookie cutter. Press the rounds into the mini-muffin pans to form shallow cups and bake until lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Combine the bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado in a large bowl. Stir in mayonnaise, Creole seasoning and salt. Fill each bread cup with a generous portion of the BLT mixture and serve immediately. Makes 24 mini BLT cups.