Recipe: Chef Kevin's No-Churn Pralines & Cream Ice Cream

It's National Praline Day! So we're going to make some pralines, then turn them into ice cream.

NEW ORLEANS — No-Churn Pralines & Cream Ice Cream

Pralines

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp. salted butter

1 cup pecans, chopped

Ice cream

2 1/2 cups heavy cream

1-14oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. salt

Lay a piece of parchment paper on a cutting board and set aside.

Combine the brown sugar, white sugar, cream and butter in a heavy bottom pan or skillet with a wide bottom (10"-12" is best) over medium heat.

Bring to a boil and cook for 3 minutes, stirring with a long handled wooden spoon. The sauce will be thick, bubbly, and smell like caramel.

Stir pecans in with a wooden spoon and remove from heat. Stir an additional 1-2 minutes until candy starts to firm up into clumps.

Quickly spread on parchment paper to cool.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk combine 2 1/2 cups cream, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla and salt. Whip on high for 2 minutes until the mixture is thick and the beater is leaving a ribbon pattern in the ice cream.

Crumble the praline candy into the cream mixture and turn the mixer on low to stir it in.

Pour ice cream into your favorite freezer container and freeze until solid. I fill two bread pans about half full and it takes 6 hours. The more shallow the container, the faster the ice cream will freeze.