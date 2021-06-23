Recipe: Chef Kevin's Orange Blossom Cake

NEW ORLEANS —
Orange Blossom Cake
Cake & Glaze
- 2 oranges, zested and juiced
- 1 1/2 cups sugar, divided
- 2 tbsp. canola oil
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/3 cup milk
- 2 egg whites, room temperature, lightly beaten
- 1 1/4 cups flour
- 3/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
Topping
- 6 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. orange zest
- 1 1/2 cups thawed frozen whipped topping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 8x8 pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Zest oranges. Juice oranges to get 1/3 cup.
Mix half of the zest, 3/4 cup of the sugar, oil, sour cream, milk and egg whites in large bowl until well blended.
Mix flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Mix flour mixture into wet ingredients until blended.
Divide batter evenly into pan. Bake 25 minutes or until wooden pick inserted into centers comes out clean.
To make the glaze, microwave remaining 3/4 cup sugar and orange juice in uncovered on HIGH 1-2 minutes or until hot. Stir until sugar is dissolved.
To make the topping, mix cream cheese, powdered sugar and remaining zest in bowl until smooth. Stir in whipped topping until blended.
Remove pan from oven, pierce with a fork, and immediately spoon glaze over cake. Cool in pan. Remove cake from pan to cooling rack.
Once cool top with cream cheese topping.