Recipe: Chef Kevin's Orange Blossom Cake

Not sure what to do with those beautiful navel oranges? You'll love this delicious cake recipe!

NEW ORLEANS — Orange Blossom Cake

Cake & Glaze

2 oranges, zested and juiced

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

2 tbsp. canola oil

1/2 cup sour cream

1/3 cup milk

2 egg whites, room temperature, lightly beaten

1 1/4 cups flour

3/4 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

Topping

6 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 1/2 Tbsp. orange zest

1 1/2 cups thawed frozen whipped topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 8x8 pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Zest oranges. Juice oranges to get 1/3 cup.

Mix half of the zest, 3/4 cup of the sugar, oil, sour cream, milk and egg whites in large bowl until well blended.

Mix flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Mix flour mixture into wet ingredients until blended.

Divide batter evenly into pan. Bake 25 minutes or until wooden pick inserted into centers comes out clean.

To make the glaze, microwave remaining 3/4 cup sugar and orange juice in uncovered on HIGH 1-2 minutes or until hot. Stir until sugar is dissolved.

To make the topping, mix cream cheese, powdered sugar and remaining zest in bowl until smooth. Stir in whipped topping until blended.

Remove pan from oven, pierce with a fork, and immediately spoon glaze over cake. Cool in pan. Remove cake from pan to cooling rack.