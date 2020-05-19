NEW ORLEANS —

Pesto Pasta with Shrimp

4 qts. chicken stock

12 oz. penne

2 cup baby spinach

1 cup basil, fresh

1/3-1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

1/3 cup pine nuts or almonds

2 cloves garlic, minced

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup peas

Crushed red chili flakes (optional), for garnish

Green onions and parsley, also for garnish



In a large pot of stock, add 1 Tbsp of salt and bring to a boil. Cook pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup pasta water, and return to pot.



In a small food processor fitted with a metal blade, pulse spinach, basil and olive oil until combined. Add Parmesan, pine nuts or almonds and garlic and season with salt and pepper.



In a large skillet over medium heat, heat remaining tablespoon olive oil. Add shrimp and cook until pink, 3 to 4 minutes.



Add pasta, pesto and peas to skillet and toss until completely combined. Stir in 1/4 cup pasta water and stir until creamy.



Sprinkle with Parmesan and chili flakes (if using).

