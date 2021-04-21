x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Chef Kevin

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Pigs in a Blanket

Growing up, we all had pigs in a blanket. Today, we're going to take them to the next level with my homemade pigs in a blanket!

NEW ORLEANS —

Homemade Pigs in a Blanket

  • 2  cups all purpose flour
  • 1  Tbsp. sugar
  • 2  tsp. baking powder
  • 1⁄2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1⁄2 tsp. salt
  • 4  Tbsp. butter, cold & cut into small pieces
  • 1⁄2 cup  cheddar cheese, grated
  • 3⁄4 cup buttermilk
  • 18  miniature hot dogs

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease a large baking sheet. Sift the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl.

Rub the butter pieces into the dry ingredients until mixture is crumbly. Stir in cheese until evenly distributed.

Make a well in the dry ingredients and add the buttermilk. Stir well with a wooden spoon. Let the dough sit for 3 minutes.

Sprinkle the dough with flour and stir once or twice then turn out onto a well floured counter.

With floured hands, pat the dough into a 15 by 7 inch rectangle, trimming the sides if necessary to get a true rectangle.

Using a pizza cutter, slice the rectangle into thirds horizontally then slice each third into thirds vertically, this will give you 9 small rectangles. Slice each rectangle diagonally into two thin triangles.

One at a time, roll up the sausages in the triangles. Place pointy side down on greased cookie sheet. Bake for 12 to 13 minutes, until golden brown. Cool on the sheet for 3 minutes then tranfer to a wire rack.