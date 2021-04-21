Recipe: Chef Kevin's Pigs in a Blanket

Growing up, we all had pigs in a blanket. Today, we're going to take them to the next level with my homemade pigs in a blanket!

NEW ORLEANS — Homemade Pigs in a Blanket

2 cups all purpose flour

1 Tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

1⁄2 tsp. baking soda

1⁄2 tsp. salt

4 Tbsp. butter, cold & cut into small pieces

1⁄2 cup cheddar cheese, grated

3⁄4 cup buttermilk

18 miniature hot dogs

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease a large baking sheet. Sift the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl.

Rub the butter pieces into the dry ingredients until mixture is crumbly. Stir in cheese until evenly distributed.

Make a well in the dry ingredients and add the buttermilk. Stir well with a wooden spoon. Let the dough sit for 3 minutes.

Sprinkle the dough with flour and stir once or twice then turn out onto a well floured counter.

With floured hands, pat the dough into a 15 by 7 inch rectangle, trimming the sides if necessary to get a true rectangle.

Using a pizza cutter, slice the rectangle into thirds horizontally then slice each third into thirds vertically, this will give you 9 small rectangles. Slice each rectangle diagonally into two thin triangles.