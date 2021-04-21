Recipe: Chef Kevin's Pigs in a Blanket

NEW ORLEANS —
Homemade Pigs in a Blanket
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1⁄2 tsp. baking soda
- 1⁄2 tsp. salt
- 4 Tbsp. butter, cold & cut into small pieces
- 1⁄2 cup cheddar cheese, grated
- 3⁄4 cup buttermilk
- 18 miniature hot dogs
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease a large baking sheet. Sift the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl.
Rub the butter pieces into the dry ingredients until mixture is crumbly. Stir in cheese until evenly distributed.
Make a well in the dry ingredients and add the buttermilk. Stir well with a wooden spoon. Let the dough sit for 3 minutes.
Sprinkle the dough with flour and stir once or twice then turn out onto a well floured counter.
With floured hands, pat the dough into a 15 by 7 inch rectangle, trimming the sides if necessary to get a true rectangle.
Using a pizza cutter, slice the rectangle into thirds horizontally then slice each third into thirds vertically, this will give you 9 small rectangles. Slice each rectangle diagonally into two thin triangles.
One at a time, roll up the sausages in the triangles. Place pointy side down on greased cookie sheet. Bake for 12 to 13 minutes, until golden brown. Cool on the sheet for 3 minutes then tranfer to a wire rack.