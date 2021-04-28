x
Chef Kevin

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Potato Tacos

This taco recipe combines some of my favorite things and we're doing it just in time for Cinco de Mayo!

Taco de Papa (Potato Taco)

  • 1 Tbsp. finely cilantro, chopped
  • 1⁄2 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1⁄2 tsp. sugar
  • 2 ripe tomatoes, cored
  • 2 jalapeños, stemmed
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed, plus 3 cloves, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 lb. russet potatoes, peeled
  • 2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1⁄2 cup vegetable oil
  • 18 flour tortillas

Thinly sliced green cabbage and tomatoes, and crumbled queso fresco cheese or cojita, for serving

Puree cilantro, oregano, sugar, tomatoes, jalapeños, smashed garlic, and 1/3 cup water in a blender until smooth; set salsa aside. Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil, add potatoes, and cook until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain potatoes and transfer to a large bowl. Add minced garlic, butter, salt, pepper, and cumin, and mash until smooth. Set potato mixture aside.

Heat oil in a 12″ skillet over medium-high heat. Spread 1 heaping tbsp. potato mixture over half of each tortilla, and fold over to form a taco. Working in batches, add tacos to oil and fry, turning once, until golden brown and crisp, about 3 minutes.

Stuff cabbage, tomatoes and queso fresco or cotija into tacos. Drizzle with salsa as well as some on the side. 