Recipe: Chef Kevin's Potato Tacos

Taco de Papa (Potato Taco)
- 1 Tbsp. finely cilantro, chopped
- 1⁄2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1⁄2 tsp. sugar
- 2 ripe tomatoes, cored
- 2 jalapeños, stemmed
- 3 garlic cloves, smashed, plus 3 cloves, minced
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1 lb. russet potatoes, peeled
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1⁄2 cup vegetable oil
- 18 flour tortillas
Thinly sliced green cabbage and tomatoes, and crumbled queso fresco cheese or cojita, for serving
Puree cilantro, oregano, sugar, tomatoes, jalapeños, smashed garlic, and 1/3 cup water in a blender until smooth; set salsa aside. Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil, add potatoes, and cook until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain potatoes and transfer to a large bowl. Add minced garlic, butter, salt, pepper, and cumin, and mash until smooth. Set potato mixture aside.
Heat oil in a 12″ skillet over medium-high heat. Spread 1 heaping tbsp. potato mixture over half of each tortilla, and fold over to form a taco. Working in batches, add tacos to oil and fry, turning once, until golden brown and crisp, about 3 minutes.
Stuff cabbage, tomatoes and queso fresco or cotija into tacos. Drizzle with salsa as well as some on the side.