Recipe: Chef Kevin's Potato Tacos

This taco recipe combines some of my favorite things and we're doing it just in time for Cinco de Mayo!

NEW ORLEANS — Taco de Papa (Potato Taco)

1 Tbsp. finely cilantro, chopped

1⁄2 tsp. dried oregano

1⁄2 tsp. sugar

2 ripe tomatoes, cored

2 jalapeños, stemmed

3 garlic cloves, smashed, plus 3 cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. butter

1 lb. russet potatoes, peeled

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1 tsp. ground cumin

1⁄2 cup vegetable oil

18 flour tortillas

Thinly sliced green cabbage and tomatoes, and crumbled queso fresco cheese or cojita, for serving

Puree cilantro, oregano, sugar, tomatoes, jalapeños, smashed garlic, and 1/3 cup water in a blender until smooth; set salsa aside. Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil, add potatoes, and cook until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain potatoes and transfer to a large bowl. Add minced garlic, butter, salt, pepper, and cumin, and mash until smooth. Set potato mixture aside.

Heat oil in a 12″ skillet over medium-high heat. Spread 1 heaping tbsp. potato mixture over half of each tortilla, and fold over to form a taco. Working in batches, add tacos to oil and fry, turning once, until golden brown and crisp, about 3 minutes.