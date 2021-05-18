Recipe: Chef Kevin's Sugar Cookies

This simple, classic recipe is bound to become one of your go-to cookies!

NEW ORLEANS — Sugar Cookies

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup raw unrefined sugar

1 Tbsp. baking powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

8 Tbsp. butter, cubed

2 eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

In a food processor, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt, then pulse. Add the butter and pulse for 30 seconds. Add the eggs and vanilla and pulse until the dough comes together. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Transfer the dough to a clean, lightly floured work surface. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough to a ¼-inch thickness. Make sure to dip cookie cutters in flour first, then press it into the dough using whatever shape cookie cutters you would like. Use an offset spatula to transfer the cookies from your work surface to the prepared baking sheets.