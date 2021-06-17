Recipe: Chef Kevin's Super Easy Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel doesn't have to be a challenge to bake. Once you try this recipe, you'll be making it a lot!

NEW ORLEANS — Super Easy Apple Strudel

3 Granny Smith Apples, peeled and sliced 1/4-inch thick

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/2 cup golden raisins

1 sheet thawed puff pastry

1 egg

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup coarse sugar, optional

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the apples, lemon juice, zest, vanilla, sugar, cinnamon, flour and raisins. Stir to coat evenly.

Place the pastry onto the baking sheet and roll it out slightly, using a rolling pin to make it even.

Spread the apple mixture evenly down the center of the pastry lengthwise.

Fold the sides of the pastry around the apples. Seal the dough together by lightly wetting the pastry and pressing it together. Alternately, you can cut the sides of the pastry into strips and fold it decoratively, crossing the strips over each other, sealing them lightly with water.

Whisk together the egg and the milk. Lightly brush the top of the pastry with the egg wash.

Sprinkle with coarse sugar if desired.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve warm or at room temperature.