Recipe: Chef Kevin's Super Easy Pretzel Dog

Super Easy Pretzel Dog
- 8 raw frozen dinner rolls, defrost according to package directions
- 8 hot dogs
- 1/4 cup baking soda
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons water
- coarse salt
- Favorite condiments: Creole mustard, honey mustard, yellow mustard, relish and/ketchup
Preheat oven to 450 degrees
Defrost rolls according to package directions.
Roll each dinner roll into an 18 inch rope. Wind each one around a hot dog from top to bottom.
Press the dough onto itself at top and bottom so it doesn't unroll.
Boil 3 quarts of water. Carefully pour soda into boiling water. Place 2 wrapped pretzel dogs into the water for about 30 seconds. Remove with slotted spoon and place on a sprayed baking sheet. Repeat until all pretzel dogs are done.
Combine egg and water and mix well. Brush pretzel dogs with egg wash and sprinkle with salt. Bake at 450 degrees 8-10 minutes or until dark golden brown.