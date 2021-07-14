Recipe: Chef Kevin's Super Easy Pretzel Dog

I love a good hot dog and these pretzel dogs take them to the next level!

NEW ORLEANS — Super Easy Pretzel Dog

8 raw frozen dinner rolls, defrost according to package directions

8 hot dogs

1/4 cup baking soda

1 egg

2 tablespoons water

coarse salt

Favorite condiments: Creole mustard, honey mustard, yellow mustard, relish and/ketchup

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Defrost rolls according to package directions.

Roll each dinner roll into an 18 inch rope. Wind each one around a hot dog from top to bottom.

Press the dough onto itself at top and bottom so it doesn't unroll.

Boil 3 quarts of water. Carefully pour soda into boiling water. Place 2 wrapped pretzel dogs into the water for about 30 seconds. Remove with slotted spoon and place on a sprayed baking sheet. Repeat until all pretzel dogs are done.