Recipe: Chef Kevin's Thai Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice

One of my favorite combos is sweet and savory! So I'm sharing my recipe for a sweet and savory Thai fried rice with pineapple and shrimp.

NEW ORLEANS — Thai Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice

1 Tbsp. oil

2 shallots, sliced

5 garlic cloves, chopped

1 jalapeño, chopped

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 egg, lightly beaten

3 Tbsp. chicken stock

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. curry powder

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 cup cashews, roasted

3 cups cooked rice

1 cup pineapple, cut into bite sized pieces

1/2 pound shrimp, cooked

1/4 cup peas, fresh or frozen

2 green onions, sliced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Heat the oil in a pan.

Add the shallots, garlic, jalapeño, and red pepper and stir-fry until fragrant, about a minute.

Add the egg and stir-fry for a minute.

Add the chicken stock, soy sauce, curry powder and sugar and stir-fry.

Add the cashews and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

Add the rice, break up any clumps and stir-fry for a few minutes.

Add the pineapple, shrimp, peas and stir-fry to mix them in.