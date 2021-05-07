x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chef Kevin

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Thai Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice

One of my favorite combos is sweet and savory! So I'm sharing my recipe for a sweet and savory Thai fried rice with pineapple and shrimp.

NEW ORLEANS —

Thai Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice

  • 1 Tbsp. oil
  • 2 shallots, sliced
  • 5 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 3 Tbsp. chicken stock 
  • 3 Tbsp. soy sauce 
  • 1 Tbsp. curry powder
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1/2 cup cashews, roasted
  • 3 cups cooked rice 
  • 1 cup pineapple, cut into bite sized pieces
  • 1/2 pound shrimp, cooked
  • 1/4 cup peas, fresh or frozen
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Heat the oil in a pan.

Add the shallots, garlic, jalapeño, and red pepper and stir-fry until fragrant, about a minute.

Add the egg and stir-fry for a minute.

Add the chicken stock, soy sauce, curry powder and sugar and stir-fry.

Add the cashews and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

Add the rice, break up any clumps and stir-fry for a few minutes.

Add the pineapple, shrimp, peas and stir-fry to mix them in.

Remove from heat and serve garnished with chopped green onions and cilantro.

Related Articles