Recipe: Chef Kevin's Thai Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice

NEW ORLEANS —
Thai Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- 2 shallots, sliced
- 5 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 jalapeño, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 3 Tbsp. chicken stock
- 3 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. curry powder
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1/2 cup cashews, roasted
- 3 cups cooked rice
- 1 cup pineapple, cut into bite sized pieces
- 1/2 pound shrimp, cooked
- 1/4 cup peas, fresh or frozen
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
Heat the oil in a pan.
Add the shallots, garlic, jalapeño, and red pepper and stir-fry until fragrant, about a minute.
Add the egg and stir-fry for a minute.
Add the chicken stock, soy sauce, curry powder and sugar and stir-fry.
Add the cashews and stir-fry for 30 seconds.
Add the rice, break up any clumps and stir-fry for a few minutes.
Add the pineapple, shrimp, peas and stir-fry to mix them in.
Remove from heat and serve garnished with chopped green onions and cilantro.