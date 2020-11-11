Recipe: Chicken Soup to warm your body and soul

This chicken noodle soup is just what the doctor ordered for when the weather gets cold.

NEW ORLEANS — Chicken Soup to warm your body and soul

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 carrots, cut diagonally into 1/2-inch-thick slices

2 celery ribs, halved lengthwise, and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

4 thyme sprigs, fresh

1 bay leaf

1-2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 quarts chicken stock, recipe follows

8 ounces dried wide egg noodles

1 1/2 cups chicken, cooked and shredded

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Chicken Stock

1 whole chicken (about 3 1/2 pounds) rinsed, giblets discarded

2 carrots, cut in large chunks

3 celery stalks, cut in large chunks

2 onions, quartered

1 head of garlic, halved

1 turnip, halved

1/4 bunch fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1 tsp whole black peppercorns

Place a soup pot over medium heat and coat with the oil. Add the onion, garlic, carrots, celery, thyme,bay leaf, and Creole seasoning. Cook and stir for about 6 minutes, until the vegetables are softened but not browned. Pour in the chicken stock and bring the liquid to a boil. Add the noodles and simmer for 5 minutes until tender. Fold in the chicken and continue to simmer for another couple of minutes to heat through. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.

Chicken Stock

Place the chicken and vegetables in a large stockpot over medium heat. Pour in only enough cold water to cover (about 3 quarts), too much water will make the broth taste weak. Toss in the thyme, bay leaves and peppercorns. Allow it to slowly come to a boil. Lower the heat to medium-low and gently simmer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, partially covered, until the chicken is done. As it cooks, skim any impurities that rise to the surface. Add a little water if necessary to keep the chicken covered while simmering.

Carefully remove the chicken to a cutting board. When its cool enough to handle, discard the skin and bones. Shred the chicken using forks.

Carefully strain the stock through a sieve into another pot to remove the vegetable solids. Use the stock immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to one week or freeze.