Recipe: Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic and Worcestershire sauce until blended. Stir in crab. Shape mixture into a ball; coat with green onions. Wrap in plastic; refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut wonton wrappers diagonally in half, arrange in a single layer on ungreased baking sheets. Spritz cut wonton wrappers with cooking spray, sprinkle with sesame seeds, salt and pepper. Bake 5-7 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool. Serve with cheese ball.