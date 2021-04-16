Recipe: Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball

NEW ORLEANS —
Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball
- 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 6 ounces lump crabmeat, drained or 6 ounces imitation crabmeat, chopped
- 3 Tbsp. green onions, sliced thin
- 24 wonton wrappers
- Cooking spray
- 1 tsp. sesame seeds
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic and Worcestershire sauce until blended. Stir in crab. Shape mixture into a ball; coat with green onions. Wrap in plastic; refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut wonton wrappers diagonally in half, arrange in a single layer on ungreased baking sheets. Spritz cut wonton wrappers with cooking spray, sprinkle with sesame seeds, salt and pepper. Bake 5-7 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool. Serve with cheese ball.