x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Chef Kevin

Recipe: Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball

We're taking the classic appetizer served at Chinese restaurants and turning it into an easy to make cheese ball for your next party!

NEW ORLEANS —

Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature 
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 6 ounces lump crabmeat, drained or 6 ounces imitation crabmeat, chopped
  • 3 Tbsp. green onions, sliced thin
  • 24 wonton wrappers
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 tsp. sesame seeds
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic and Worcestershire sauce until blended. Stir in crab. Shape mixture into a ball; coat with green onions. Wrap in plastic; refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut wonton wrappers diagonally in half, arrange in a single layer on ungreased baking sheets. Spritz cut wonton wrappers with cooking spray, sprinkle with sesame seeds, salt and pepper. Bake 5-7 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool. Serve with cheese ball.

Related Articles