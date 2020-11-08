Recipe: Creamy Prosecco Chicken with Mushrooms

Celebrate National Prosecco Day with Chef Kevin Belton's creamy prosecco chicken!

NEW ORLEANS — Creamy Prosecco Chicken with Mushrooms

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 chicken breast, boneless halved horizontally or 4 chicken thighs, boneless

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 Tbsp. butter

14 oz. sliced mushrooms

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 shallot, finely chopped

1/2 cup Prosecco or any sparkling white wine

2/3 cup heavy cream

parsley and green onions, fresh chopped to garnish

Heat the olive oil in a skillet of pan over medium heat. Season chicken with Creole seasoning. Sear chicken on both sides, for about 3-5 minutes each side until golden all over. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Add the butter to the skillet and sauté mushrooms for 3-5 minutes or until just beginning to soften. Transfer to the same plate as the chicken. Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Add the shallot into the pan and cook for 2 minutes, then garlic and stir for 1 minute. Pour in the Prosecco; stir well, while scraping any food bits from the bottom of the pan. Simmer on low for about 5 minutes.

Add cream and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.