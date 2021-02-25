x
New Orleans, Louisiana

Chef Kevin

Recipe: Crispy, crunchy potato pancakes

Chef Kevin Belton shares a recipe for the kid in all of us for Lent or for any time.

NEW ORLEANS —

Crispy, Crunchy Potato Pancakes

  • 2 cups mashed potatoes
  • 1 -2 Eggs
  • 1⁄4 cup flour
  • 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp. Cayenne pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup red onion (optional)
  • 1/4 cup Cheddar Jack or white cheddar cheese (optional)
  • oil, for frying
  • Sour cream, green onions for garnish

Mix mashed potatoes, egg, flour, Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, garlic, and any optional ingredients, into mashed potatoes.

Preheat skillet and add a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil.

Make sure the mixture is not too thin.

Pour 1/4 cup batter into hot pan. Brown on both sides.

Enjoy with sour cream and green onions.

Note: if you would like, you could also put about 1/4 cup of bacon crumbles. We also put some shredded carrots in some to to disguise them so kids to eat would eat them.

