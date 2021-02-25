Recipe: Crispy, crunchy potato pancakes

NEW ORLEANS —
Crispy, Crunchy Potato Pancakes
- 2 cups mashed potatoes
- 1 -2 Eggs
- 1⁄4 cup flour
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. Cayenne pepper
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup red onion (optional)
- 1/4 cup Cheddar Jack or white cheddar cheese (optional)
- oil, for frying
- Sour cream, green onions for garnish
Mix mashed potatoes, egg, flour, Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, garlic, and any optional ingredients, into mashed potatoes.
Preheat skillet and add a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil.
Make sure the mixture is not too thin.
Pour 1/4 cup batter into hot pan. Brown on both sides.
Enjoy with sour cream and green onions.
Note: if you would like, you could also put about 1/4 cup of bacon crumbles. We also put some shredded carrots in some to to disguise them so kids to eat would eat them.
