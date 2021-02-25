Recipe: Crispy, crunchy potato pancakes

Chef Kevin Belton shares a recipe for the kid in all of us for Lent or for any time.

NEW ORLEANS — Crispy, Crunchy Potato Pancakes

2 cups mashed potatoes

1 -2 Eggs

1⁄4 cup flour

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. Cayenne pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup red onion (optional)

1/4 cup Cheddar Jack or white cheddar cheese (optional)

oil, for frying

Sour cream, green onions for garnish





Mix mashed potatoes, egg, flour, Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, garlic, and any optional ingredients, into mashed potatoes.

Preheat skillet and add a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil.

Make sure the mixture is not too thin.

Pour 1/4 cup batter into hot pan. Brown on both sides.

Enjoy with sour cream and green onions.

Note: if you would like, you could also put about 1/4 cup of bacon crumbles. We also put some shredded carrots in some to to disguise them so kids to eat would eat them.