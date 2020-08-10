Recipe: Earthquake Cake

Y’all we need to take our minds off this hurricane comin and focus on this delicious natural disaster.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Chef Kevin Belton is is in the kitchen baking up a storm as he creates this very delicious Earthquake cake.

1 cup chopped pecans

2 cups sweetened flaked coconut

1 box chocolate cake mix

Eggs, oil and water for cake mix

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature

3 cups powdered sugar

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Spray a 13x9 (3-quart) pan with cooking spray. Scatter pecans and coconut evenly into pan. Prepare cake batter per manufacturer’s instructions and pour over pecans and coconut.

Combine melted butter and cream cheese in a medium-sized bowl then beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Add powdered sugar, one cup at a time, and beat on low until smooth and creamy.

Dollop heaping tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture evenly onto cake batter. Sprinkle cake with chocolate chips. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until set.

NOTES:

I chose to use 3 cups cake flour, 1/4 cup cocoa powder, 2 cups white sugar, 3 eggs and 1 1/2 cups milk instead of the boxed cake mix.

This makes a lot of cake to feed lots of loved ones. Please make sure you use a 9x13 pan with tall sides. If not, please make sure you put a sheet pan under your cake in case of delicious overflow.