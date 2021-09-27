Recipe: Food Hack-Super Easy Cinnamon Rolls (aka Biscuit Buns)

We're taking biscuit dough and making some of the tastiest cinnamon rolls you've ever had. And you won't believe how easy it is!

NEW ORLEANS — Food Hack-Super Easy Cinnamon Rolls (aka Biscuit Buns)

1 (26 1/2 ounce) package frozen biscuit dough

1⁄4 cup butter, softened

3⁄4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup powdered sugar

3 Tbsp. milk

1⁄2 tsp. vanilla extract

Arrange frozen biscuits, with sides touching, in 3 rows of 4 biscuits on a lightly floured surface.

Let stand 30 to 45 minutes or until biscuits are thawed but still cool to the touch.

Sprinkle thawed biscuits lightly with flour.

Press biscuit edges together and pat to form a 10 x 12 inch rectangle of dough; spread evenly with softened butter.

Stir together brown sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over butter.

Sprinkle cranberries evenly over brown sugar mixture.

Roll up, starting at one long end; cut into 12 (about 1 inch think) slices.

Place rolls into a lightly greased 10 inch cast iron skillet or a 10 inch round Pan or a 9 inch square pan.

Bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until center rolls are golden and done.

Stir together 1 cup powdered sugar, 3 Tablespoons milk and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla; drizzle evenly over rolls.