Recipe: French Onion Chicken Skillet

NEW ORLEANS —
French Onion Chicken Skillet
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 2 tsp. fresh thyme, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cracked pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 3/4 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1" pieces
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. oregano
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups beef stock
- 1 cup Gruyere, shredded
- Freshly chopped parsley and green onions for garnish
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add onions and season with salt, pepper and thyme. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally until onions are caramelized, about 25 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Turn off heat and remove onion mixture. Wipe skillet clean.
In a large bowl, season chicken with Creole seasoning and oregano, then toss with flour. Heat remaining oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until golden on all sides and mostly cooked through, about 8 minutes.
Add beef broth and return caramelized onions to skillet. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until chicken is cooked through and stock reduces slightly, about 10 more minutes.
Add Gruyère and cover skillet with a lid. Cook until cheese is melty, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and garnish with parsley, and green onions before serving.
NOTE: This can be served with a salad, potatoes au gratin, a vegetable casserole, roasted potatoes, quinoa or with some cooked rice. Versatile, so easy and so delicious. Happy Bastille Day.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.