x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

recipes

Recipe: French Onion Chicken Skillet

Celebrate Bastille Day with this new take on French onion soup!

NEW ORLEANS —

French Onion Chicken Skillet

  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tsp. fresh thyme, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. cracked pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 3/4 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1" pieces
  • 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp. oregano
  • 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cups beef stock
  • 1 cup Gruyere, shredded
  • Freshly chopped parsley and green onions for garnish

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add onions and season with salt, pepper and thyme. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally until onions are caramelized, about 25 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Turn off heat and remove onion mixture. Wipe skillet clean.

In a large bowl, season chicken with Creole seasoning and oregano, then toss with flour. Heat remaining oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until golden on all sides and mostly cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Add beef broth and return caramelized onions to skillet. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until chicken is cooked through and stock reduces slightly, about 10 more minutes.

Add Gruyère and cover skillet with a lid. Cook until cheese is melty, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and garnish with parsley, and green onions before serving.

NOTE: This can be served with a salad, potatoes au gratin, a vegetable casserole, roasted potatoes, quinoa or with some cooked rice. Versatile, so easy and so delicious. Happy Bastille Day. 

RELATED: Chef Kevin Belton's Mojito Shrimp on Coconut Rice recipe

RELATED: Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton shares an easy appetizer for the 4th of July

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 