Recipe: French Onion Chicken Skillet

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add onions and season with salt, pepper and thyme. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally until onions are caramelized, about 25 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Turn off heat and remove onion mixture. Wipe skillet clean.



In a large bowl, season chicken with Creole seasoning and oregano, then toss with flour. Heat remaining oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until golden on all sides and mostly cooked through, about 8 minutes.



Add beef broth and return caramelized onions to skillet. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until chicken is cooked through and stock reduces slightly, about 10 more minutes.



Add Gruyère and cover skillet with a lid. Cook until cheese is melty, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and garnish with parsley, and green onions before serving.



NOTE: This can be served with a salad, potatoes au gratin, a vegetable casserole, roasted potatoes, quinoa or with some cooked rice. Versatile, so easy and so delicious. Happy Bastille Day.