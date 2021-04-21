Recipe: Fudgy Brownie Cookies and Tomato Pie

Summer is coming, so today we're going to make two things that are perfect to bring out on a picnic.

NEW ORLEANS — Fudgy Brownie Cookies

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup white granulated sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 egg

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 1/3 cups all purpose flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/3- 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 cookie sheets or baking trays with parchment paper.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the cocoa powder, white sugar, butter and vegetable oil. Beat in egg and vanilla until fully incorporated.

Add the flour, baking powder and salt. Stir the dry ingredients first before mixing them through the wet ingredients until a dough forms. Fold in the chocolate chips.

Scoop out 1-2 tablespoonful of dough with a cookie scoop, and place onto prepared baking sheets. Press them down as thick or thin as you want your cookies to come out.

Bake in preheated oven for 10-12 minutes. The cookies will come out soft from the oven but will harden as they cool.

Allow to cool on the cookie sheet for 10 minutes before transferring to wire racks to cool.

Tomato Pie

1 pie crust

1 cup mozzarella cheese divided

1/2 cup cheddar cheese divided

3 large tomatoes

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. oregano

1/3 cup fresh basil leaves

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 cup grape tomatoes , halved

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Slice tomatoes into thin slices (1/4" thick).

Lightly salt tomato slices and spread over a double layer of paper towels to dry.

Poke pie crust with a fork. Sprinkle 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese on the bottom and bake for 10 minutes until lightly browned. Cool completely.

Combine 1/4 cup cheddar cheese and 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese in a small bowl.

Sprinkle tomato slices with garlic powder, oregano and black pepper to taste. Layer 1/2 of the tomato slices, 1/2 of the cheese mixture and 1/2 of the basil. Repeat layers. Top with halved grape tomatoes.

In a small bowl combine remaining 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, 1/3 cup mayonnaise, and Creole seasoning. Dot over grape tomato mixture.