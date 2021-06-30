Recipe: Gingersnap-Crusted Ham with Creole Mustard Apricot Sauce

NEW ORLEANS —
Ham
- 1 (8-pound) fully cooked ham
- 2 Tbsp. apricot preserves
- 2 Tbsp. Creole mustard
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup gingersnap crumbs (about 9 cookies, finely crushed)
Sauce
- 1 ½ cups apricot preserves
- ½ cup dry chicken stock
- 3 Tbsp. Creole mustard
- ½ tsp. ground allspice
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
To prepare ham, line a broiler pan with foil. Trim fat and rind from ham. Score outside of ham in a diamond pattern. Place ham on prepared pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Remove the ham from oven and cool slightly. Increase oven temperature to 375 degrees.
Combine 2 tablespoons preserves and 2 tablespoons mustard, stirring with a whisk. Combine the sugar and crumbs. Brush preserves mixture over ham. Carefully press crumb mixture onto preserves mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until a thermometer registers 145 degrees. Place ham on a platter and let stand 15 minutes before slicing.
To prepare sauce, combine 1 1/2 cups preserves and remaining ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, cook 5 minutes. Serve sauce with ham.