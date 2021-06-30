Recipe: Gingersnap-Crusted Ham with Creole Mustard Apricot Sauce

July 1st is National Gingersnap Day! And what comes to mind? Ham, of course! Crunchy, crispy, sweet, succulent, moist and brown (cause brown food is so good).

NEW ORLEANS —





Ham

1 (8-pound) fully cooked ham

2 Tbsp. apricot preserves

2 Tbsp. Creole mustard

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup gingersnap crumbs (about 9 cookies, finely crushed)





Sauce

1 ½ cups apricot preserves

½ cup dry chicken stock

3 Tbsp. Creole mustard

½ tsp. ground allspice

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

To prepare ham, line a broiler pan with foil. Trim fat and rind from ham. Score outside of ham in a diamond pattern. Place ham on prepared pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Remove the ham from oven and cool slightly. Increase oven temperature to 375 degrees.

Combine 2 tablespoons preserves and 2 tablespoons mustard, stirring with a whisk. Combine the sugar and crumbs. Brush preserves mixture over ham. Carefully press crumb mixture onto preserves mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until a thermometer registers 145 degrees. Place ham on a platter and let stand 15 minutes before slicing.