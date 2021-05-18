Recipe: Hawaiian BBQ Chicken & Macaroni Salad

NEW ORLEANS —
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
- 2-5 lb chicken thighs, boneless and skinless
- 1 cup soy sauce
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/4 cup chicken stock
- 2 Tbsp. fresh ginger, grated
- 2 Tbsp. garlic, minced
In the mixing bowl, combine soy sauce, ketchup, sugar, Creole seasoning, stock, ginger and garlic. Reserve 1 cup of marinate for later, by placing it in a air tight container and refrigerate.
Add chicken thighs to the bowl with the marinate and mix. Cover with plastic food wrap and refrigerate for 6 hours or over night.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
On a baking pan lined with foil, place chicken and bake for 20 minutes, or grill chicken for about 3-4 minutes per side or until internal temperature of 165 degrees. Brushing over preserved marinate with a food brush while baking, or grilling. Serve with hot rice and sliced avocados.
Hawaiian Macaroni Salad
- 1 lb. macaroni
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup carrots, shredded
- 1/4 cup onion, shredded
- 1 cup mayo
- 1/4 cup milk
- 2 tsp. sugar
- Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain well and place macaroni in a large bowl.
While macaroni is still hot, sprinkle on vinegar and add carrot and onion. Toss together until well combined. Allow to cool for about 10-15 minutes.
In a separate, smaller bowl, whisk together mayo, milk, and sugar. Fold mayo mixture into the macaroni until all the noodles are evenly coated. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Cover and refrigerate at least overnight. Gently stir before serving adding a little more milk if needed, no more than a tablespoon or two.