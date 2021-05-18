Recipe: Hawaiian BBQ Chicken & Macaroni Salad

We're celebrating National BBQ Month by doing something a little different on the grill today.

NEW ORLEANS — Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

2-5 lb chicken thighs, boneless and skinless

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup ketchup

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/4 cup chicken stock

2 Tbsp. fresh ginger, grated

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

In the mixing bowl, combine soy sauce, ketchup, sugar, Creole seasoning, stock, ginger and garlic. Reserve 1 cup of marinate for later, by placing it in a air tight container and refrigerate.

Add chicken thighs to the bowl with the marinate and mix. Cover with plastic food wrap and refrigerate for 6 hours or over night.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

On a baking pan lined with foil, place chicken and bake for 20 minutes, or grill chicken for about 3-4 minutes per side or until internal temperature of 165 degrees. Brushing over preserved marinate with a food brush while baking, or grilling. Serve with hot rice and sliced avocados.

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad

1 lb. macaroni

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 cup carrots, shredded

1/4 cup onion, shredded

1 cup mayo

1/4 cup milk

2 tsp. sugar

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain well and place macaroni in a large bowl.

While macaroni is still hot, sprinkle on vinegar and add carrot and onion. Toss together until well combined. Allow to cool for about 10-15 minutes.

In a separate, smaller bowl, whisk together mayo, milk, and sugar. Fold mayo mixture into the macaroni until all the noodles are evenly coated. Add salt and pepper to taste.