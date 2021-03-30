Recipe: Large Limas with roasted ham bone

Hambones intensify flavor and when dropped in a soup or stock, all the meat falls off and lends that flavor to what you are cooking.

NEW ORLEANS — Easter is right around the corner and we have so much to be grateful for.

Mom and Grandma never wasted anything and they used techniques to get the most flavor out of their food and roasting off their hambone was one of those techniques.

It intensifies the flavor and when dropped in a soup or stock, all the meat falls off and lends that flavor to what you are cooking. I’m so grateful for picking up these techniques to keep the flavor flowing. Happy Easter everyone.





Large Limas with roasted ham bone

1 (16 oz.) package dried butter beans

1 cup chopped onions

3 Tbsp. garlic, minced

4 Tbsp. butter

1 ham bone, roasted

1 cup ham, cubed

1/2 lb. smoked sausage, sliced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

8 cups chicken stock

4 thyme sprigs

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. freshly ground pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and roast ham bone for 30 minutes.

In a large heavy bottomed saucepan, sauté onions in butter until translucent, about 5 minutes, and add garlic cooking for 1 minute. Add ham bone, ham, smoked sausage, beans, and Creole seasoning. Add enough stock to cover the beans and add thyme.

Bring the beans to a slow boil, reduce heat and simmer. Cover pot loosely. Check every 15 minutes to add stock to just cover the beans. Resist the urge to stir the beans as it will cause the tender beans to split apart. Continue to check the liquid level and cook for 1 1/2 hours. Season with salt and continue to simmer until beans are tender, about and additional 30 minutes.