Chef Kevin

Recipe: Lemon Lime Daiquiri Dessert

National Daiquiri Day is coming up! This dessert take on the classic drink is non-alcoholic, so even the kids can enjoy it!

Lemon Lime Daiquiri Dessert

  • 2 cups lime sherbet, softened
  • 8 ounces cream cheese spread
  • 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice
  • 8 ounce container Cool Whip Topping, thawed

Line a 9x5 inch loaf pan with clear wrap. Spoon the two cups of softened lime sherbet into the loaf pan. Spread the sherbet out evenly in the pan and freeze the pan for 10 minutes.

Whisk the cream cheese spread in a large bowl until creamy. Gradually whisk in the sweetened condensed milk then add the lemon juice and whisk until blended. Stir in the thawed Cool Whip until there are no lumps. Spread the mixture over the sherbet layer in the pan and cover with clear wrap. Freeze for 3 hours.

Right before serving, remove the pan from the freezer. Unmold the dessert onto a serving plate and slice to serve.

