Recipe: Lemon Lime Daiquiri Dessert

Line a 9x5 inch loaf pan with clear wrap. Spoon the two cups of softened lime sherbet into the loaf pan. Spread the sherbet out evenly in the pan and freeze the pan for 10 minutes.

Whisk the cream cheese spread in a large bowl until creamy. Gradually whisk in the sweetened condensed milk then add the lemon juice and whisk until blended. Stir in the thawed Cool Whip until there are no lumps. Spread the mixture over the sherbet layer in the pan and cover with clear wrap. Freeze for 3 hours.