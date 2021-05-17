Recipe: No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait

NEW ORLEANS —
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait
- 1 cup strawberry puree, strained if desired
- 12 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups whipped cream
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs, crushed
- 12 strawberries
- Whipped cream, optional garnish
Puree strawberries and push through a fine mesh strainer to remove seeds if desired.
In a large bowl combine cream cheese and strawberry puree.
Slowly add powdered sugar and mix until light and fluffy.
Fold whipped cream into strawberry mixture until completely combined.
Evenly distribute graham cracker crumbs in the bottom of 6 small jars.
Distribute evenly into jars on top of graham cracker crumbs, cover and refrigerate 3 hours or overnight.
Top with strawberries & whipped cream.