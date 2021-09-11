Recipe: Not Your Mama’s Chicken Soup

The temperature finally broke below 70, that means it's time for a hot bowl of chicken noodle soup!

NEW ORLEANS — Not Your Mama’s Chicken Soup

3 cups chicken, cooked and chopped

8 oz. spaghetti, uncooked

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

6 cups chicken stock

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 cup half-and-half

3 Tbsp. dry ranch seasoning mix

Creole seasoning

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Heat olive oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat and sauté onion, carrot and celery until softened. Season with Creole seasoning, salt and pepper.

Add dry ranch mix and cook for 1 minute, stirring until veggies are evenly coated, then add chicken stock and chicken soup.

Stir together and mix in spaghetti, bacon and chicken, then bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cook for 15 minutes, or until noodles are cooked and veggies are tender, then stir in cheddar cheese and half-and-half.

Cook for another 3-5 minute and serve.