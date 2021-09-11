Recipe: Not Your Mama’s Chicken Soup

NEW ORLEANS —
Not Your Mama’s Chicken Soup
- 3 cups chicken, cooked and chopped
- 8 oz. spaghetti, uncooked
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
- 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 3 celery stalks, diced
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 3 Tbsp. dry ranch seasoning mix
- Creole seasoning
- kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Heat olive oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat and sauté onion, carrot and celery until softened. Season with Creole seasoning, salt and pepper.
Add dry ranch mix and cook for 1 minute, stirring until veggies are evenly coated, then add chicken stock and chicken soup.
Stir together and mix in spaghetti, bacon and chicken, then bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cook for 15 minutes, or until noodles are cooked and veggies are tender, then stir in cheddar cheese and half-and-half.
Cook for another 3-5 minute and serve.
