Recipe: Not your typical Carrot Cake Muffins

Instead of icing the outside, we put some filling on the INSIDE of these carrot cake muffins. You're going to love it!

NEW ORLEANS — Not your typical Carrot Cake Muffins

Filling

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Muffin

2 1/4 cup all purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

3/4 cup water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup grated carrots

1/4 cup coarse raw sugar

Mix the cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla in a mixing bowl until creamy, about 1 minute using a hand mixer. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line muffin tin with cupcake liners or coat muffin tin with nonstick spray. Set aside.

Whisk the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and brown sugar together in large bowl, set aside.

In another medium sized bowl whisk the eggs, oil and water together until foamy.

Stir the wet ingredients into the flour mixture and fold in the carrots.

Place 2 tablespoons of muffin batter into the bottom of each muffin tin. Top with 1 tablespoon of cream cheese mixture and finally drop another tablespoon of muffin batter on top of that, covering the cream cheese. Sprinkle generously with coarse sugar.

Bake for 20 minutes until the muffins are set.