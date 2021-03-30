Recipe: Onion Soup with Cheesy, Crunchy Sourdough toast

It's National Sour Dough Day! And nothing goes better with a crusty slice of sourdough toast than onion soup!

NEW ORLEANS — Onion Soup with Cheesy, Crunchy Sourdough toast topping

2 lb. onions, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp. olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Creole seasoning, and Kosher salt

6 garlic cloves, sliced

½ cup dry white wine

6 cups beef stock

4 thick slices sourdough bread

2 oz. sharp cheddar Jack cheese, shredded

Sliced green onions, and finely ground black pepper (for serving)

Toss onion and 3 Tbsp. oil in a large heavy pot to coat; season with Creole seasoning, and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring and scraping bottom of pot frequently, until onion softens, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low and add garlic. Cook, stirring and scraping pot’s surface occasionally, until onions are the color of browned butter 20–30 minutes longer. Add wine and cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits, until wine is evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add beef stock and bring to a simmer. Season with salt and continue to simmer until flavors meld and soup tastes rich, 10–15 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 450. Place bread on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with oil. Toast until lightly charred around the edges, about 10 minutes. Top with cheese and continue to toast until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.

Divide soup among bowls. Place cheesy toast on top. Sprinkle with green onions and season with pepper.

Panzanella

5 oz or ½ loaf of a rustic sourdough bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

Olive oil

Creole seasoning

Kosher salt

2 ¼ lb ripe tomatoes, cut into small wedges or cubes

¼ cup red wine vinegar

3 garlic cloves minced

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. fresh thyme

Black pepper

2 shallots, thinly sliced

½ cup packed fresh basil, torn

4 oz fresh baby mozzarella

Heat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine bread cubes with large drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a generous pinch of Creole seasoning and kosher salt. Toss to make sure the bread is well coated, save the bowl for later use. Spread the bread cubes on a sheet pan and bake in heated oven for about 10 minutes or until golden.

Place a large colander over the same mixing bowl. Place the tomatoes in the colander and sprinkle with kosher salt. Toss briefly with your hand. Set aside for a few minutes to allow the tomatoes to release their juices in the mixing bowl.

When ready, move the colander with the tomatoes to the sink for now, and use the mixing bowl with the tomato juice to make the dressing. Add red wine, ½ cup extra virgin olive oil, garlic cloves, Dijon mustard, thyme, and a large pinch of black pepper. Whisk to combine.

Add the tomatoes, bread cubes, shallots, basil and mozzarella to the mixing bowl and toss to coat with the dressing. Allow the salad to sit for 20 to 30 minutes before serving.