Recipe: Peach Cobbler and Peach Cobbler Coffee Cake

We might be rushing summer a little bit, but peach season is almost here so let's get ready with two delicious recipes!

NEW ORLEANS — Peach Cobbler

4 cups peaches, sliced

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Batter

6 Tbsp. butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 cup milk

Add the sliced peaches, sugar and salt to a saucepan and stir to combine.

Cook on medium heat for just a few minutes, until the sugar is dissolved and helps to bring out juices from the peaches. Remove from heat and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice butter into pieces and add to a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place the pan in the oven while it preheats, to allow the butter to melt. Once melted, remove the pan from the oven.

In a large bowl mix together the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the milk, just until combined. Pour the mixture into the pan, over the melted butter and smooth it into an even layer.

Spoon the peaches and juice over the batter.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 38-40 minutes. Serve warm, with a scoop of ice cream, if desired.

Peach Cobbler Coffee Cake

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

3 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1-1/4 cups sour cream

1 can 15-1/4 ounces sliced peaches, drained and finely chopped

1 can 15-1/4 ounces sliced peaches, drained

Crumbly Topping

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 cup butter cold and cubed

Glaze

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1 to 2 Tbsp. milk

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream. Beat just until combined.

Pour half of the batter into a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish. Combine finely and peaches; spread over batter. Drop remaining batter by tablespoonfuls over filling.

For topping, combine the brown sugar, flour, oats and cinnamon in a bowl. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over batter.