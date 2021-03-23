Recipe: Pecan Pie Blondies and Pecan Crusted Chicken Sheet-Pan Dinner

Louisiana Pecans are so good, they can be used in everything from a sweet dessert to a savory dinner.

NEW ORLEANS — Pecans found in Louisiana are special and plentiful.

The pecan native to Louisiana is a small, sweet and full of oil that makes it perfect for cooking and making sweet treats. Louisiana pecans cannot be found anywhere else.

Pecan Pie Blondies

Blondie layer:

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

Pecan Pie layer:

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

¼ cup Steen’s cane syrup

¼ cup heavy cream

¼ cup butter

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. almond extract

1 cup pecans, chopped

½ cup milk chocolate morsels, melted (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch square baking dish with parchment paper. Set aside.

For the blondies layer: in a large mixing bowl combine the brown sugar with the melted butter. Add in egg, vanilla and salt. Mix until blended. Add in flour, stirring just until combined.

Pour batter into prepared baking dish. Set aside.

For the pecan pie layer: In a small saucepan over medium high heat, combine the brown sugar, Steen’s cane syrup, heavy cream, butter and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring continuously, boil for 1 full minute. Remove from heat and add the almond extract and chopped pecans

Pour over batter in dish. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove and cool completely. Drizzle with melted chocolate if you choose.

It’s best to refrigerate for an hour before slicing.

Pecan Crusted Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner

2 chicken breasts, boneless

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 cup pecan pieces, finely chopped

1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1/2 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. dried thyme

3Tbsp. garlic powder

2 eggs

Fresh parsley for garnish

Vegetables

1 lb. Yukon gold potatoes, quartered

1 lb. baby carrots

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 Tbsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Vegetables:

Spray a sheet pan with non-stick cooking spray or oil. Place potatoes and carrots in a bowl and toss vegetables with olive oil and Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. Place on sheet pan.

Chicken:

Slice chicken horizontally into 4 cutlets. Season with Creole seasoning.

In a shallow bowl combine the pecan, bread crumbs, salt, thyme, and garlic powder. Adjust salt to taste.

In a separate bowl, beat the eggs.

Dip chicken in eggs, then dredge in the pecan mixture, coating both sides. Place on the sheet pan.

Place sheet pan in oven and bake for 10 minutes. Flip the chicken over and stir the vegetables. Cook for an additional 10 minutes, until golden brown and juices run clear. Remove chicken from sheet pan and transfer to a plate to rest. Cook the vegetables for an additional 5 minutes.