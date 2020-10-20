RECIPE: Pork Bites and Green Beans with Garlic

This is a dish you can do all in one skillet, even the serving!

NEW ORLEANS — Pork Bites and Green Beans w/ Garlic

1 1/2 lb. pork chops, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup vegetable broth

Juice of 1 lemon

7 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 lb. green beans, trimmed and blanched

Parsley and lemon for the garnish

In a shallow plate, sprinkle pork with Creole seasoning and toss to coat well. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until hot.

Sear the pork in batches for 2-3 minutes each side until edges are crispy and browned, adding extra oil as needed. Remove the browned pork from the skillet and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium. Add butter to the skillet and heat until melted. Sauté the garlic until fragrant, while scraping up any browned bits from the pan. Deglaze with lemon juice and vegetable broth.

Throw blanched green beans into the pan and toss in the lemon butter sauce to coat well. Cook green beans for 3-4 minutes, turning regularly using tongs.

Push cooked green beans on the side and return the pork into the pan. Toss pork through the garlic butter sauce to evenly coat. Serve the pork bites with parsley, and lemon slices.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.