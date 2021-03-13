Recipe: Pork Chops in Ginger Ale Sauce

Instead of sipping on a nice ginger ale, why not cook with it?

NEW ORLEANS — Pork Chops in Ginger Ale Sauce

Pork Chops:

4-6 pork chops, about 1/2” thick

1 Tbsp. butter

Creole seasoning to taste

Ginger Ale Sauce

2 cups ginger ale

1/4 cup soy sauce

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. butter

2 1/2 Tbsp. flour

Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons butter and melt. Whisk in flour and allow to cook for 1 minute.

In a medium bowl stir together ginger ale, soy sauce, garlic, garlic powder, onion powder, and lemon juice. Slowly pour ginger ale mixture into the roux, whisking constantly. Keep whisking to remove any lumps.

Cook for 5 to 10 minutes, whisking often until sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper to taste, if desired. Keep warm of low heat until ready to serve, stirring occasionally.

Pork Chops

Heat a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon butter and melt.

Lay the pork chops flat on the cutting board and season both sides with Creole seasoning to taste.

Over medium high heat cook chops for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, or until the meat turns white halfway up the sides. Turn only once. Remove cooked chops to a plate and cover loosely with foil while you cook the rest of the chops.

Pour sauce over cooked chops for serving.