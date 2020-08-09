Recipe: Pork Wiener Schnitzel (Viennese Cutlet) with Warm Potatoes

Wednesday is National Wiener Schnitzel Day! Celebrate with this recipe from Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS — Pork Wiener Schnitzel (Viennese Cutlet) with Warm Potatoes

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 1/2 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp thyme leaves

1/4 cup vegetable oil, plus more for frying

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 pound small fingerling potatoes 3 garlic cloves

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs beaten with

2 Tbsp. water

2 cups bread crumbs

8 2-ounce pork cutlets, lightly pounded

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 cup flat-leaf parsley, patted thoroughly dry

Lemons wedges for serving

In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the sugar, thyme and 1/4 cup of the oil and season with salt and pepper.

Put the potatoes and garlic in a pot and cover with water; season with salt and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the potatoes are tender, 10 minutes. Drain and thinly slice the potatoes; add to the dressing and toss. Discard or mash and use the garlic in potatoes.

Put the flour, eggs and bread crumbs in 3 separate shallow bowls. Season the pork with Creole seasoning, and dip in the flour. Dip the cutlets in the egg and then in the bread crumbs pressing to help the crumbs adhere.

In a large skillet, heat 1/2 inch of oil until shimmering. Add the cutlets in a single layer and cook over high heat, turning once, until golden and crispy, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Add the parsley to the skillet and cook, stirring, until crisp, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the parsley to a paper towel–lined plate and sprinkle with salt. Serve the pork with the potato salad. Garnish with the parsley, and lemon wedges.

