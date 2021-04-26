Recipe: Rum Soaked Raisin Bread Pudding and an Old Timey Raisin Pie

Done right, raisins just add the perfect sweetness.

NEW ORLEANS — I don’t think raisins get enough love. I grew up eating raisin bread pudding because Mom and Grandma always (and I mean ALWAYS) put raisins in their bread pudding.

When I grew up I swore I would never put raisins in my bread pudding EVER, but I have since revisited that.

Done right, raisins just add the perfect sweetness like in this Rum Soaked Raisin Bread Pudding and an Old Timey Raisin Pie.

Raisin Pie

2 cups raisins

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/3 cup water

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

1 tsp. orange zest

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Dough for two pie crusts (top and bottom)

1 egg white , beaten

1-2 tsp. granulated sugar , for sprinkling

In a medium saucepan, combine brown sugar, water, cornstarch and stir to well to dissolve the cornstarch. Add orange juice, orange zest, lemon juice and raisins. Stir ingredients together over medium heat until mixture begins to bubble and thickens. Cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Set mixture aside to cool.

Add pie crust to a 9’’ pie plate. Pour cooled filling inside. Cover with second pie crust. Seal the edges and flute or crimp if desired.

Use a pastry brush to lightly brush egg white over the top crust of the pie. Sprinkle a little sugar lightly on top.

Bake at 400 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Check the pie around the 30 minutes mark and if it’s reached desired brownness you can place a piece of aluminum foil on top during the last 10 minutes of cooking.

Rum Soaked Raisin Bread Pudding

1 loaf French bread (dry)

1 cup raisins

3/4 cup rum

3 1/2 cups milk

4 eggs

1 cup white sugar

1 Tbsp. vanilla

8 Tbsp. butter, melted

Preheat oven at 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, break up bread. Add raisins and rum to a sauce pan and cook over medium heat until warm. Remove from heat and let soak for 5 minutes. Add raisins along with remaining rum, 2 cups of milk, eggs, and sugar. Mix well. Look for a texture of oatmeal. Add milk as you need it to achieve this texture. Add vanilla, butter and stir well. Bake in buttered 9"x13" pan for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until firm. Bake in muffin pans for 45 minutes.

Rum Sauce

8 Tbsp. butter (1 stick)

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup rum (to taste)