Chef Kevin

Recipe: Shrimp Scampi over Parmesan Rice

It's National Shrimp Scampi Day! But do we really need an excuse to learn this classic Italian dish?

NEW ORLEANS —

Shrimp Scampi over Parmesan Rice

  • 2 cups chicken stock 
  • 1 cup rice
  • 1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/2 cup green onions, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 tsp. minced garlic
  • 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced

In a small saucepan, bring stock to a boil. Stir in rice. Return to a boil then reduce heat, cover and simmer on low for 15-20 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook shrimp and onions in butter and oil over medium heat until shrimp turn pink, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in lemon juice and pepper.

Stir cheese and parsley into rice. Serve with shrimp.

