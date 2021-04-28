Recipe: Shrimp Scampi over Parmesan Rice

NEW ORLEANS —
Shrimp Scampi over Parmesan Rice
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 cup rice
- 1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 cup green onions, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced
In a small saucepan, bring stock to a boil. Stir in rice. Return to a boil then reduce heat, cover and simmer on low for 15-20 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook shrimp and onions in butter and oil over medium heat until shrimp turn pink, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in lemon juice and pepper.
Stir cheese and parsley into rice. Serve with shrimp.