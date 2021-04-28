Recipe: Shrimp Scampi over Parmesan Rice

It's National Shrimp Scampi Day! But do we really need an excuse to learn this classic Italian dish?

NEW ORLEANS — Shrimp Scampi over Parmesan Rice

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup rice

1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup green onions, chopped

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. minced garlic

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced

In a small saucepan, bring stock to a boil. Stir in rice. Return to a boil then reduce heat, cover and simmer on low for 15-20 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook shrimp and onions in butter and oil over medium heat until shrimp turn pink, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in lemon juice and pepper.