Chef Kevin

Recipe: Smoky Beans And Greens Tacos With Aji Verde

Today is National Eat Beans Day! So we're doing a smokey bean and kale taco served with Aji!

Smoky Beans and Greens

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2–3 cups kale, shredded
  • 1 14ounce can black beans
  • 1 cup enchilada sauce
  • 1 tsp. chipotle powder
  • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
  • salt to taste

Aji Verde

  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 ounces of queso fresco
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, with seeds and ribs for spiciness
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • juice of 1 lime
  • pinch of  kosher salt (to taste)

Taco Fixins

  • tortillas
  • Choose one or more of the following based on your taste- fresh sweet corn, avocado, tomato, pickled onions, crispy jalapeños, queso fresco or cojita cheese, pico de gallo.

Blend aji verde ingredients together until smooth.

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add kale and sauté for 4-5 minutes until soft. Add beans and enchilada sauce. Season with chipotle, paprika and salt. Simmer until the kale is very well-cooked.

Fill each tortilla with beans and greens and a heavy drizzle of aji verde. Top with all the taco fixins your heart desires. 

