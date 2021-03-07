Recipe: Smoky Beans And Greens Tacos With Aji Verde

Smoky Beans And Greens Tacos With Aji Verde
Smoky Beans and Greens
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2–3 cups kale, shredded
- 1 14ounce can black beans
- 1 cup enchilada sauce
- 1 tsp. chipotle powder
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- salt to taste
Aji Verde
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 3 ounces of queso fresco
- 1 jalapeño pepper, with seeds and ribs for spiciness
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 3 garlic cloves
- juice of 1 lime
- pinch of kosher salt (to taste)
Taco Fixins
- tortillas
- Choose one or more of the following based on your taste- fresh sweet corn, avocado, tomato, pickled onions, crispy jalapeños, queso fresco or cojita cheese, pico de gallo.
Blend aji verde ingredients together until smooth.
Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add kale and sauté for 4-5 minutes until soft. Add beans and enchilada sauce. Season with chipotle, paprika and salt. Simmer until the kale is very well-cooked.
Fill each tortilla with beans and greens and a heavy drizzle of aji verde. Top with all the taco fixins your heart desires.