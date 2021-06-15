Recipe: Spanish Shrimp Tapas & Patatas Bravas with Garlic Aioli

I'm sharing some of my favorite tapas recipes with you! Do I really need a reason?

NEW ORLEANS — Spanish Shrimp Tapas

2 cups shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 onion, finely chopped

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. parsley

1 tsp. smoked paprika powder

Finely chop the onion and garlic.

Take a small skillet and preheat to medium-hot. Then add the olive oil and let it warm for a couple of seconds before adding the onion

Stir continuously to prevent the onion from burning and then add the garlic. Again stir the onion-garlic mix continuously until soft and translucent. This takes 2-3 minutes

Add the red pepper flakes and paprika so it can infuse the oil. Stir and add the shrimp and move them around in the oil.

The shrimp will turn from gray to pink in about a minute. Turn the shrimp and let this side turn pink as well

Leave the shrimp for another minute and turn down the heat

Serve your garlic shrimp with fresh bread

Patatas Bravas with Garlic Aioli

1 1/2 pounds fingerling potatoes

3 Tbsp. olive oil

Sea salt and white pepper

Fresh thyme and parsley

Spanish paprika

3 garlic cloves, pressed

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1/2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Garlic Aioli: Combine the pressed garlic, mayonnaise, olive oil, lemon juice, and sea salt and pepper to taste in a blender or food processor and process until smooth and creamy. Allow the aioli to sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving. This can be made ahead.

Patatas Bravas: Boil the fingerling potatoes in salted water until they are just tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and let dry.

Carefully slice the potatoes in half lengthwise once they are cooled.

Heat a cast iron pan with 3 tablespoons of olive oil until very hot. Work in batches fry up the potatoes until each side is crispy and evenly browned, about 2 minutes per side. Using tongs, transfer the potatoes to drain on paper towels, and while they are still very hot, sprinkle with sea salt, pepper, paprika, and fresh thyme.