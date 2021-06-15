Recipe: Spanish Shrimp Tapas & Patatas Bravas with Garlic Aioli

NEW ORLEANS —
Spanish Shrimp Tapas
- 2 cups shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 onion, finely chopped
- 4 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp. parsley
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika powder
Finely chop the onion and garlic.
Take a small skillet and preheat to medium-hot. Then add the olive oil and let it warm for a couple of seconds before adding the onion
Stir continuously to prevent the onion from burning and then add the garlic. Again stir the onion-garlic mix continuously until soft and translucent. This takes 2-3 minutes
Add the red pepper flakes and paprika so it can infuse the oil. Stir and add the shrimp and move them around in the oil.
The shrimp will turn from gray to pink in about a minute. Turn the shrimp and let this side turn pink as well
Leave the shrimp for another minute and turn down the heat
Serve your garlic shrimp with fresh bread
Patatas Bravas with Garlic Aioli
- 1 1/2 pounds fingerling potatoes
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- Sea salt and white pepper
- Fresh thyme and parsley
- Spanish paprika
- 3 garlic cloves, pressed
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Garlic Aioli: Combine the pressed garlic, mayonnaise, olive oil, lemon juice, and sea salt and pepper to taste in a blender or food processor and process until smooth and creamy. Allow the aioli to sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving. This can be made ahead.
Patatas Bravas: Boil the fingerling potatoes in salted water until they are just tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and let dry.
Carefully slice the potatoes in half lengthwise once they are cooled.
Heat a cast iron pan with 3 tablespoons of olive oil until very hot. Work in batches fry up the potatoes until each side is crispy and evenly browned, about 2 minutes per side. Using tongs, transfer the potatoes to drain on paper towels, and while they are still very hot, sprinkle with sea salt, pepper, paprika, and fresh thyme.
Serve the potatoes immediately while still warm on a bed of fresh parsley, sprinkled with additional parsley and thyme. Serve with the aioli.