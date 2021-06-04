Recipe: Stout & Mushroom Pot Roast with fried asparagus

Chef Kevin's making dinner time easy by cooking everything in ONE pot this week!

NEW ORLEANS — Stout & Mushroom Pot Roast

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 boneless beef chuck roast (2 to 3 pounds)

Creole seasoning

2 onions, sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 bottle (12 ounces) stout

1 cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced

1 cup portobello mushrooms, sliced

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

4 thyme sprigs

1 pound red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium carrots, sliced

1/2 cup beef stock

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

In a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Season roast with Creole seasoning on all sides. Sear all sides of roast, remove from pan.

In same pan, heat remaining oil. Add onions and garlic; cook and stir until tender. Add beer, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Stir in mushrooms, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce and savory. Return roast to pan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer covered, 1-1/2 hours.

Stir in remaining ingredients. Return to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer covered, 15-25 minutes longer or until meat and vegetables are tender. If desired, skim fat and thicken cooking juices for gravy.

Fried Asparagus

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup cornstarch

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1-1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1-1/4 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. baking soda

3/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. white pepper

1 cup beer or nonalcoholic beer

3 large egg whites

2-1/2 pounds fresh asparagus, trimmed

Oil for deep-fat frying

Optional: Ranch salad dressing

In a large bowl, combine the first 8 ingredients. Combine beer and egg whites; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Dip asparagus into batter.