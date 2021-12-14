Recipe: Toffee Good Enough to Gift

This delicious English toffee makes the perfect gift for the holidays!

NEW ORLEANS — Toffee Good Enough to Gift

1 cup butter

1 cup granulated sugar

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1 cup almond slices

Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.

Add butter, sugar and salt to a heavy bottomed 3 quart pot

Bring to a boil over medium low heat, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar.

Once the candy is boiling, stir occasionally, slowly and evenly, until the candy has reached 290 to 300 degrees or "hard crack" on a candy thermometer.

Once the candy has reached 290 to 300 degrees remove from heat and gently stir in the vanilla extract.

Carefully pour the mixture over the parchment paper.

Sprinkling the chocolate chips over the top and let the candy sit for a few minutes. Using a knife or offset spatula spread the melted chocolate and top with almond slices.

Let cool completely, break into pieces and enjoy.