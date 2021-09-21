Recipe: White Chocolate Macadamia Biscotti

Can you feel that chill in the air? These crunchy biscotti are perfect with a hot cup of coffee on a cool fall day!

NEW ORLEANS — White Chocolate Macadamia Biscotti

1 cup butter

1 ½ cups sugar

4 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ cup amaretto liqueur

4 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

1 ⅓ cups chopped macadamia nuts

1 ⅓ cups white chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a cookie sheet or line with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs, vanilla and amaretto. In a separate bowl mix flour, baking powder and salt. Stir flour mixture into butter mixture. Fold in nuts and white chocolate chips.

Divide dough into 4 equal parts. Place each 1/4 of dough on cookie sheet and form into logs about 14 inches long and 1 1/2 inches wide.

Bake 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until very lightly brown. Cool and cut diagonally into 1/2 inch slices. Arrange slices on baking sheet and continue baking 8 minutes, until golden brown.