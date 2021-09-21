Recipe: White Chocolate Macadamia Biscotti

NEW ORLEANS —
White Chocolate Macadamia Biscotti
- 1 cup butter
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- 4 eggs
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- ¼ cup amaretto liqueur
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 ⅓ cups chopped macadamia nuts
- 1 ⅓ cups white chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a cookie sheet or line with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs, vanilla and amaretto. In a separate bowl mix flour, baking powder and salt. Stir flour mixture into butter mixture. Fold in nuts and white chocolate chips.
Divide dough into 4 equal parts. Place each 1/4 of dough on cookie sheet and form into logs about 14 inches long and 1 1/2 inches wide.
Bake 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until very lightly brown. Cool and cut diagonally into 1/2 inch slices. Arrange slices on baking sheet and continue baking 8 minutes, until golden brown.
